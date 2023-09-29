SARCOXIE, Mo. — The undefeated Sarcoxie Bears hosted the Miller Cardinals for their homecoming game, on Friday night.

The Bears get the job done with a 47-34 victory over Miller. Sarcoxie stays undefeated and improves to 6-0 on the season. A big statement in the game was an 80-yard touchdown from Noah Garrison with two seconds left before halftime. Sarcoxie took a 28-13 lead into the half.

The Cardinals will be at home to welcome Principia on October 6th at 7 p.m.

The Bear’s next contest will be at home to host the Marionville Comets who are also undefeated at 6-0 next Friday, October 6th at 7 p.m.