DIAMOND, Mo. — The Diamond Lady Wildcats were back at home to take on the Sarcoxie Lady Bears in a district matchup.

The Lady Bears pulled off a road win over the Lady Wildcats 7-2. In the top of the sixth inning, the game was tied at two, but with two outs Sarcoxie scored five runs, including a two-run homer, and pushed themselves ahead by five. The Lady Bears moves to 10-7 on the year. They will be back on the road Monday, April 17 at Mount Vernon to take on the Lady Mountaineers at 5 p.m.

The Lady Wildcats now fall to 19-5. Diamond will also be on the road to face the Strafford Indians April 17 at 5 p.m.