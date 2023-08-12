SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie football has high hopes starting the 2023 season, with many of their staff returning, this young squad will be looking to make some noise.

The Bears are looking to build off their 6-4 record last season, they’re determined to move forward in 2023. Despite a young squad, many of the offense will be returning this year.

Head coach Russell Ellis on flipping the formula to turn those four losses into wins.

“We’ve been blessed and have good young men and we got great coaches, but we just can’t get over that six-win hump. We’ve been successful, but we know how to get six wins, but we’re trying to get those banners on the wall, so we’re talking about flipping the formula and maybe getting out of our comfort zone as coaches as well as pushing these young me, so that’s really what we’re trying to focus on and that’s been our mantra for this year so far.”

The Bears will open up their season against Commerce on August 25th.