Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak over due to hurt knee

Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak is over because of an injured left knee.

The Denver Broncos star edge rusher hurt his left knee at Buffalo last week and is inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller hadn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014. He wore a cap and shorts as he tested out the knee on the field a few hours before kickoff.

But Miller was limping after several simulated pass-rush moves.

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock also is set to make his first start. He was a second-round pick out of Missouri who was recently activated off injured reserve. Lock suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is active against the Rams despite showing up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue. Murray has started all 11 games this season and thrown for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-DENVER

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, S Roderic Teamer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, G Spencer Drango, WR Jason Moore, DT Sylvester Williams.

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, Miller, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS-ARIZONA

Rams: WR Nsimba Webster, DB Darious Williams, LB Natrez Patrick, OL Jamil Demby, T Rob Havenstein, TE Gerald Everett, DT Tanzel Smart

Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Zach Zenner, CB Chris Jones, LB Pete Robertson, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles, DL Michael Dogbe

___

OAKLAND-KANSAS CITY

Raiders: LB Preston Brown, WR Rico Gafford, CB Isaiah Johnson, QB DeShone Kizer, DE Josh Mauro, WR Hunter Renfrow, T David Sharpe

Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, DE Demone Harris, QB Chad Henne, OL Jackson Barton, S Jordan Lucas, OL Nick Allegretti, TE Deon Yelder

___

SAN FRANCISCO-BALTIMORE

49ers: OT Joe Staley, DE Dee Ford, WR Dante Pettis, QB C.J. Beathard, K Chase McLaughlin, RB Matt Breida, TE Levine Toilolo.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, S Bennett Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler.

___

CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S Eric Murray, S Damarious Randall, DE Chris Smith, T Greg Robinson, G Drew Forbes, TE Pharaoh Brown

Steelers: QB Paxton Lynch, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Artie Burns, RB James Conner, LB Tuzar Skipper, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry

__

TAMPA BAY-JACKSONVILLE

Buccaneers: WR Scotty Miller, CB M.J. Stewart, LB Anthony Nelson, OL Jerald Hawkins, OL Aaron Stinnie, TE Jordan Leggett, OLB Kahzin Daniels.

Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, S Ronnie Harrison, QB Joshua Dobbs, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell.

___

NEW YORK JETS-CINCINNATI

Jets: SS Blake Countess, OL Chuma Edoga, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Kyron Brown, LB C.J. Mosley, RB Josh Adams, CB Nate Hairston.

Bengals: TE Cethan Carter, TE Drew Sample, OL John Jerry, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.

___

PHILADELPHIA-MIAMI

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, C/G Nate Herbig, G/T Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall.

Dolphins: S Steven Parker, CB Ken Crawley, DT Gerald Willis, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland, LB Trent Harris.

___

WASHINGTON-CAROLINA

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, WR Paul Richardson, RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB Aaron Colvin, LB Ryan Kerrigan, C Ross Pierschbacher.

Panthers: DE Wes Horton, DT Woodrow Hamilton, OL Greg Little, OLB Marquis Haynes, LB Jordan Kunasyzk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Corn Elder.

___

TENNESEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: WR Tajae Sharpe, CB LeShaun Sims, OL Hroniss Grasu, LB Derick Roberson, OL Kevin Pamphile, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Trevon Coley, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, CB Quincy Wilson.

___

GREEN BAY-NEW YORK GIANTS

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, S Will Redmond, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, G/T Adam Pankey, T Yosh Nijman.

Giants: QB Alex Tanney, WR Goldn Tate III, S Jabrill Peppers, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, TE Rhett Ellison, TE Evan Engram

___

