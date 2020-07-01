Royals to have plastic cutouts of fans in the stands

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday the Fanbassador program. Season ticket holders will now have the chance to purchase plastic cutouts of their likeness that will sit in the stands during Royals games this season at Kauffman Stadium.

500 cutouts will be available to start and will cost $40. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Royals Respond Fund, which is a Royals charity that supports Kansas City nonprofits focusing on food insecurity related to the coronavirus pandemic.