Royals cancel FanFest 2021 amid pandemic, announce 2022 date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have canceled their annual FanFest nearly four months in advance as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to a statement from the baseball club.

FanFest 2021, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, was scheduled for Jan. 29-30 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

“The Club determined that staging an in-person Royals FanFest the way the fans have enjoyed over the years would not be possible this coming January,” according to the statement.

In the same release, the Royals announced FanFest 2022 will be held Jan. 28-29 at the same location. Schedules and more details will be released at a later date.