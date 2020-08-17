Royals battle with the Twins

TARGET FIELD — The Royals were also in action Sunday.

Hunter Dozier at the plate, he hits it well into right field. It’s gonna be a Home Run for KC. Not a bad way to start the game.

Alex Gordon, up to bat, and he said “I got next”. He hits it into right as well– that makes 2 homers for Kansas City, in almost the exact same spot.

Max Kepler up for the Twins, he rips it into Right Field for a Home Run– I guess that’s the sweet spot Sunday.

Royals though, they come up short. Twins take this one, 4 to 2.

Here’s what Royals Manager Mike Matheny had to say about Brady Singer’s pitching performance after the game.

Mike Matheny, Royals Manager, says, “Overall, I thought Brady made good pitches in good situations. He kept expanding the zone with the fastball, with the slider. Changeup, he used effectively, it didn’t hurt him. He’s getting more confident.”