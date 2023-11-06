MIAMI, Ok — Monday night, the NEO Golden Norsemen hosted Central Baptist College JV by a whopping 65 points, 123-58.

The Golden Norsemen shot 54% from the field and hit 16 3-PT’s in their win.

Leading the way in scoring was LePra George Jr who had 20 points and hit 6 three-pointers. Following him was Albert Wilson & Damani Barley who each finished with 18 and 17 points.

NEO had six guys total finish in double figures.

They improve to 2-2 on the season. They’ll be on the road to face Coffeyville CC on Wednesday night with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. in Coffeyville, Kansas.