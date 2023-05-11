JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening, the Crowder Roughriders baseball team played the opening round of the Region 16 Tournament against Mineral Area College at Joe Becker Stadium.

The Roughriders smashed five home runs to complete a shutout run-rule win in six innings over the Cardinals 10-0.

Both Joey Morton and Josh Livingston hit two home runs in the game. Morton had a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo home run in the sixth to end the game. Livingston had two solo home runs, one in the second inning and the other in the sixth. Also, Kolton Reynolds knocked a three-run homer in the third inning.

The Roughriders advance to the regional semifinals and will play against St. Charles Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m. in Joe Becker Stadium.