The Riverton Volleyball team punched their ticket to the State Tournament last Saturday with a Win over Frontenac in the Sub State Championship…

Now the team gears up for the 3A State Tournament Pool Play Friday night in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Lady Rams are ranked as the two seed going into the State Tournament.

The confidence given from last week and the preparation this week. Riverton is feeling good about their chances going into State this weekend.

Also, the senior leadership that they didn’t have before as played a major factor in the teams success. Head coach Rebecca Lipasek is pleased on how the seniors have stepped up this season.

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “I think it’s been critical…to have good senior leadership. been there before you could see it in the League Championship game you could see it in the Sub State it’s like there’s no panic it’s just everybody keep everything under control and no one play is going to make you or break you lets just take the next play and make the play in front of us. They have lead with that just I think just keeping their poise and they help the other kids understand that “Hey everything’s good, we’re ready to go next play please.” and…they didn’t always have that.”