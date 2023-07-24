RIVERTON, Ks– Riverton softball is hoping to get their program back to their state championship winning ways and they’re getting back on the right track after hiring a new head coach who won a couple of state titles during her time as a player at Riverton.

Riverton has hired former alum, Taylor Compton, to be their next Head Softball Coach to lead their program.

Compton played for the Lady Rams from 2014-17 where she helped lead Riverton to two consecutive Class 3A state titles in 2016-17.

During her time in high school, Compton was a four-time Kansas Class 3A All-State player. As a pitcher, Compton posted 80 victories with a 0.95 ERA and amassed over 886 strikeouts!

She also has experience playing at the Division I level when she played for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from 2018-2020, and then went on to transfer to Pitt State where she finished her softball career playing two seasons for the Gorillas.

Being able to come back to coach at Riverton is a full circle moment for her and she’s ready to utilize her experiences she’s learned from her previous head coaches and use them going forward.

Compton said, “Absolutely full circle moment, 100%. You know, I got to play here, looking up to the high school girls whenever I was younger, and then getting to actually be that high school girl and then going on to the next level and now getting to pass that knowledge back down to the younger generations. I’m just super pumped about that. Yeah, I’ve had different experiences getting to play for a bunch of different high quality coaches, club ball coaches such as Jeff Wallace, one of our played at do you want to go to South Dakota State with Krista Wood, transferring back to Pitt State with Jenny Fuller. All of those coaches have highly, highly influenced how I’m going to coach my own team here”.