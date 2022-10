Riverton made it to the sub-state rounds as the first seed at Frontenac High School. Their first round opponent were the eight seed Caney Valley Bullpups.

The Lady Rams won two sets to zero and advanced all the way to the championship game. They played Frontenac in the championship round and came out with a victory. Also, they won their third straight sub-state championship. Senior Setter Morgan Compton reached 2,000 career assists.