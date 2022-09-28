The Riverton lady rams volleyball team are known to have success, but this year they’ve been top notch so far as a squad. Riverton has a 16-1 record with one tie and they’re currently first in their conference.

The lady rams are led by seniors Morgan Compton and Jacy Thomasson who are approaching big career milestones. Compton is going for 2,000 career assists and Thomasson is near 2,000 kills.

Compton and Thomasson have helped the team by having four years of experience. The big key to the lady rams success has been their strong chemistry. That comes from the time they spent together during the summer and now it’s starting pay off.

Coach Lipasek said, “The chemistry is just so great with this team…and they all just get along so well and I think they just are so unselfish and I think you see that in the way they play…and I think most of our success is just really built on trust of each other abilities and knowing that their teammates going to be there and take the ball. Just building off of multiple years of winning sub-state and just confidence building each year they get more and more confident and build their success and I think that kind of sums up where we at right now.”