RIVERTON, Ks. — The Riverton Lady Rams volleyball team hosted a four-team tournament with Heritage Christian Academy, St. Mary’s Colgan, and Pittsburg on Saturday morning.

The Lady Rams swept the Purple Dragons in two close sets and moved to 16-9 on the season.

Riverton won set one 25-23 and set two 26-24 over Pittsburg.

The Purple Dragons also were swept by St. Mary’s Colgan and Heritage Christian Academy. Pittsburg went 0-3 on the day and 6-23 on the season. They will be back in action on the road to Joplin to face the Lady Eagles on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

While the Lady Rams went 1-2 on the day losing to Colgan and Heritage Christian Academy. Riverton will be at home to host Reeds Spring on October 9th at 6 p.m.