Over to Southeast Kansas in Riverton where a couple of athletes would sign to play at the next level.

Jacy Thomasson and Morgan Compton would be the two Lady Rams putting the pen to paper. Both players had successful careers for the Riverton volleyball team helping them to a State Final Four Appearance this year.

Thomasson would end up with impressive numbers across her time at Riverton securing the 2,000 career kills milestone and the 1,000 career digs milestone as well. Jacy will be heading not far from home as she will compete at Pitt State.

Compton also proved herself as a great setter earning the 2,000 career assists milestone this season. Morgan will be headed to Labette Community College. Both mentions on why they chose their school.

Jacy Thommason said, “I love coach Gomez first of all, I love what she’s done with her program, and then also I’m a family person. I can’t live without my parents and sisters. They mean the world to me, so it’s nice to go to a school that’s not only competitive and has great culture, but it’s also right down the road and I can always come home.”

Morgan Compton mentioned, “They reached out to me, so that was a great feeling first of all and the coaches were always so sweet to me and they have a nice new facility, dorms are nice and they have the schooling that I want.”