The Lady Rams are the #2 seed entering the State Tournament and will play their first matches on Friday!

They begin at 4:30 in Pool 2 on Court B in the Hutchinson Sports Arena. They will face Olathe-Heritage Christian first, then Eureka at 6:30, and Goodland at 8:30.

The best two teams in the pool will advance to the semis on Saturday and the State Champion will be determined on Saturday as well.

Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “We had talked about before sub-state the previous year, even in an opening round game, we were a little bit sloppy and we let some of our first and second round opponents probably score more points than they should have. Missing serves and hitting errors and this time around you saw, ok we’re here, this is what we’re doing, we’re very efficient. We didn’t mess around and I think that confidence is key and I’m looking forward to seeing that happen on the state tournament court as well.”

Senior Rachel Wilson said, “This being our third year in a row, it gives us a lot of confidence already and I know that this year we’re really looking to get to the final four. I just think we’re really confident and excited.”

Junior Elizabeth Wells said, “After this weekend, I think all the stuff we’ve been working on has really paid off and now we’re really confident in our skills. We’ve got it down and we’re ready to play those big teams and we’re just ready.”