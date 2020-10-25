Riverton, St. Mary’s Colgan and Labette County among volleyball sub-state winners

GALENA, KS. — The post season is now underway for high school volleyball in Kansas.

Teams all over the state competed in sub-state on Saturday.

In class 2A, St. Mary’s Colgan defeated Humboldt in two sets in the finals. They will host Olathe Heritage Christian Academy in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

In Class 3A, Riverton took down Frontenac in two sets in the finals.

“I just really commend them for being on this kind of stage and showing that they were ready for it,” said Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek when asked about her team’s performance. “They really kept their composure and they played outstanding.”

“This is just a great accomplishment,” added sophomore middle hitter Jacy Thomasson. “I’m so proud of my team today they worked so hard. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

They will host West Franklin in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

In Class 4A, Chanute fell to Ottawa in the finals, two sets to none. Labette County defeated Independence in two sets in their sub-state final. Labette County will host Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Winners of the quarterfinals games will advance to the KSHSAA state tournament.