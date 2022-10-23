Well Saturday night, Riverton won their sub state tournament, but one of Riverton’s seniors was able to accomplish a certain milestone. Senior Morgan Compton and over her four years at Riverton, she’s set herself up to accomplish this with her play and a little help from teammates.

That milestone would be achieving 2,000 career assists in their championship game against Frontenac. She is currently at 887 assists this season and 2,006 in her career in 89 sets plays so far this season. Compton is averaging 10 assists a set and what’s interesting is being a setter wasn’t even in her eyes when she started playing volleyball. She mentions how the journey has been to get to such a big milestone in her career.

Morgan Compton Said, “Well in middle school, didn’t even know I was gonna be a setter. So, this is crazy and like I couldn’t have done it without any of my teammates. The passes. The hits. It’s just a crazy experience to hit 2,000.”

Jacy Thomasson stated, “You know, first of all, Morgan’s been one of my best friends since elementary school, and without a pass, without a set, you can’t get close to 2,000 kills. I’m so proud of Morgan and all that she’s accomplished this year. And I hope we can just go into state and keep showing people the relationship that we have and why Riverton is the way that we are.”

Coach Lipasek mentioned, “Morgan is a hard nosed player. She is a strong, probably the strongest setter I’ve ever seen. Her work ethic is unmatched. And she’s a perfectionist too, which can sometimes worry a coach, because she wants to win so bad and i really have enjoyed watching her step into her leadership and it’s great to see her reach that milestone and we hope to have another one next weekend.”