Riverton looks to experienced defense to lead the charge this season

RIVERTON, Kan. — From their size up front on offense to returning several starters on defense, Riverton has all the tools to be a very competitive team this season.

Winning their district is one thing head coach Johnny Mallatt is really hoping to accomplish after coming close in previous years.

“We have a lot of big guys who are strong and fast and I think it gives us a really big advantage,” said senior defensive end/left tackle Kaden Hedrick. “Other schools don’t have size like we do.”

In order to get there, Mallatt is getting back to basics with his team, especially on offense. He said by keeping it simple on offense, they can really focus on their defense which he thinks will be one of their biggest strengths this season.

“We got nine returners on defense over there and most of them are seniors and just the maturity level of them and the leadership skills on defense,” said Mallatt. “You know, Believe it or not, offense, you’ll score some points but defense ends up winning you the big games.”

The Rams will kick off their season at home against Baxter Springs on Friday, Sep. 3.