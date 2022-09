Riverton volleyball improved their record with 18-1-1 with wins over Chetopa and Galena. They would sweep Chetopa in two sets earlier Thursday evening. After that game they played Galena where they swept them in two sets. The Rams remains undefeated at 3-0 in their conference.

The rams next games will be against the Seneca Indians in the Neosho tournament this Saturday at 8:30 am, Lamar at 10:45 am, and Northwest at 12:15 pm.