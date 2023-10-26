RIVERTON, Ks. — Riverton High School athletics have a few things to celebrate as both the football and volleyball teams accomplish something spectacular.

Last Friday, the Rams football team brought home a district title with a 30-11 win over Caney Valley. On Saturday, the Lady Rams volleyball team captured their fourth consecutive 3-A Sub State title after defeating Frontenac in the championship.

Earlier today, Riverton High School hosted a pep rally to recognize both teams.

Shortly after, the entire school and families showed up to send off the volleyball team to take in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Both coaches mentioned how proud they are of their teams for what they accomplished.

Head Coach Danny Weaver said, “Yeah. I mean, like I’ve told the guys all year, we’ve gotten to the point where they’re playing for the guy next to him. It’s not just about what are my stats or did I score it? I make the most tackles. It’s about what we need to do to be successful as a team. And they bought into that team concept and you know, one night it’s one guy, one night it’s the next.”

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “It’s very exciting for the seniors to be on four straight substate-winning teams and get to finish their seasons the in the state tournament. So I’m really excited for them and proud of them for not letting the loss of such key players from last year’s team affect them and to just keep plugging away.”