Riverton High School’s Carter Brown signs with Missouri Southern Lions

RIVERTON, Kan. — Riverton High School standout Carter Brown will be furthering his basketball career post-high school, and he won’t be going far.

Brown signed with the Missouri Southern Lions Friday morning.

He averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game his senior year.

He also earned All-CNC honors his senior year.

Brown played a mix of shooting guard and power forward through high school, and credits his versatility for the opportunity to play in college.

Brown says, “I think it kind of showed the variety of where I can score and shoot the ball. There aren’t too many people that are scoring in the post and shooting threes and making plays from the outside.”