Riverton volleyball team played a total of three games Saturday morning against Heritage Christian Academy, Pittsburg and St. Mary’s Colgan. The Lady Rams lost to Heritage, but would bounce back to win over Pittsburg and Colgan in two sets.

Riverton would sweep Colgan in two sets 25-19 in the first one and 25-17 in the second set.

The Lady Rams will be back in action on Monday, October 10th as they travel to Reeds Spring to take on the Spring Wolves at 5:30 pm.