RIVERTON, Ks. — The Riverton Rams had home-field advantage with the number one seed as they welcomed the four-seeded West Franklin Falcons in the first rounds of playoffs Thursday night.

The Rams shut out the Falcons 58-0 with a big offensive performance. Riverton now goes to 6-3 on the year.

The Rams will face Humboldt at home in the state regional round next Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.