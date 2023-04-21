JOPLIN, Mo– Friday evening, the 17th ranked Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Northeastern State Riverhawks, 14-4 in a run rule victory.

The Riverhawks tied the game in the 4th inning at 2-2, but that was the last time they would come close.

In the bottom of the 5th, the Lions exploded for an 8-run inning to give them a 10-2 lead.

Treghan Parker and Henry Kusiak got the fun started after they hit back-to-back home-runs to give them the 4-2 lead.

Will Doherty hit a two-run single down the left field line to extend Southern’s lead 6-2.

The Lions were far from finished as Drew Davis delivered a RBI single. Lions led 7-2, and then Nate Mieszkowski hit a RBI double and the MSSU leads 9-2.

In the 7th inning, Matt Miller delivered a RBI single to end the game to win it 14-4.

The #1 offense in the MIAA was on full display today. The Lions have won seven straight games.

They will be back in action tomorrow for game two of three against the Riverhawks, with game time set for 1:00 p.m.