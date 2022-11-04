GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20.

The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford.

Crawford rushed his way into the state’s history books finishing the night averaging 14.2 yards a carry. He had 256 of Grove’s 349 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. He has over 6,000 rushing yards in his high school football career.

Crawford scored on runs of 7 in the first quarter, 11 and 63 yards in the third quarter and capped off Senior Night with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bishop Kelley kept Grove’s defense on the field for most of the first half and controlled the line of scrimmage, but Grove’s offensive took ownership of the second half.

The victory also secured the undefeated Ridgerunners a top seed in the playoffs where they will host Sapulpa next Friday.

Quarterback Carson Trimble found an opening on the Bishop Kelley side of the field as the Ridgerunners moved into striking distance in the first quarter. Crawford drew first blood on a 7-yard touchdown run.

The Ridgerunners increased the score 13-0 after Grove’s swarming defense sacked Kelley’s Stice Smith forcing a fourth-and-long situation. Grove’s defense blocked a punt and Gavin Stone picked up a loose ball and scored on a 15-yard return.

Bishop Kelley’s Reid Jones scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass and Smith connected with Mason McFarlane for a 17-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 14-13. Bishop Kelley pulled away on a 7-yard touchdown run by David Lenhard for a 20-13 lead over the Ridgerunners.

Grove clawed back on Crawford’s 15-yard touchdown run before halftime. Bishop Kelley had 166 rushing yards and 229 yards on offense.