OWASSO, Okla. – Tonight the top-ranked Grove Ridgerunners will put their undefeated season to the test when they take on second-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert Titans in the Class 5A semifinals.

This is the first meeting between the two schools. The winner advances to the finals next Saturday against the winner between No. 3 OKC McGuinness and No. 5 McAlester.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Owasso Stadium and can be heard on KGVE 99.3 or live-streamed here.

Carl Albert brings to the gridiron a rich football history. The 14-time state champions have won five straight titles between 2016 and 2020.

This is the Ridgerunners’ fourth time to advance this far in the playoffs dating back to 1958.

Grove’s juggernaut three-head beast of an offense is averaging 48 points a game and is anchored by senior quarterback Carson Trimble.

Trimble has passed for 2,329 yards and scored 33 touchdowns and rushed 447 yards and scored six touchdowns on the season.

His go-to receiver, Hagen Hacker has caught 44 passes for 805 yards scoring 15 touchdowns.

The third foundation in the high-octane offense is senior running back Emmanuel Crawford.

Crawford has lit up the scoreboard rushing for 2,081 yards and scoring 41 touchdowns (33 rushing, 7 passing, and one punt return) this season.

The senior holds the record for career rushing in Class 5A with 6,555 yards.

On the other side of the field Grove’s defense hasn’t shirked away from its responsibilities holding opponents to 16 points a game.

Grove’s swarming defense has contained their opponents all year and scored twice during regular season games.

Carl Albert’s backfield is comprised of junior tailback Xavier Robinson and senior quarterback Reed DeQuasie.

The 6-foot-2, 225 pounds junior tailback is averaging over nine yards per carry.

Carl Albert brings a strong defense with senior Tashawn James at defensive back, defensive end Brock Johnson, linebacker Easton Harless, defensive lineman Tanner Norman and safety Chancy Lester.