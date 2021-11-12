Ridgerunners entertain Fort Gibson in playoffs tonight

Grove — The Ridgerunners host Fort Gibson tonight in the first round of the Oklahoma football playoffs.

Grove brings its 9-1 record into the contest against the 6-4 Tigers at Ridgerunner Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The high-octane duo of quarterback Carson Trimble (6-1, 175) and running back Emmanuel Crawford (6-0, 170) are leading Grove with almost 50 points a game.

In other playoff games, Tahlequah (7-3) vs. Coweta (9-1); Vinita (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (10-0); Pawnee (4-5) at Commerce (8-2); Colcord (8-2) at Okemah (8-1); Quapaw (7-3) at Woodland (8-2), Bluejacket (6-4) at Midway (7-3) and Welch (7-3) at Maud (9-1).