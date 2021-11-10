Richard Jordan Jr. forming his own legacy at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, MO. — More than two decades after his dad made his mark on Missouri Southern, Richard Jordan Jr. is working to form his own Lion legacy.

He’s affectionately known as “JoJo” to his family, friends and teammates. It’s such an unassuming nickname, but don’t let it fool you. Richard Jordan Jr. Is anything but that out on the football field.

Playing the role of a hard hitting linebacker is something he was practically born to do.

“Football has been in my blood since I’ve been born,” said Jordan. “I’ve got baby pictures of me holding an NFL football that’s the same height and weight as me.”

His father Richard Jordan Sr. Is a former NFL player and one of the best defensive players in Missouri Southern History. Not to mention he’s a Missouri Southern and MIAA hall of famer.

Naturally, Richard wanted to follow in his foot steps. So when he told his dad he wanted to play at southern, of course he was proud. But he had some advice for his son. Forge your own path.

“As soon as I told him I wanted to commit to southern, he asked me if that’s what I really wanted to do and you know to do it my own way and that it would be my turn to take over southern,” said Jordan.

That’s exactly what he’s done. He’s already cracked the top 10 of the program’s all time career tackles list, where his dad ranks second. He was a second team All-MIAA selection in 2019 and even set the MSSU single game tackle record that season with 25. This season, he leads the MIAA in forced fumbles and is second in solo tackles.

But it’s not just his talent and playmaking ability that makes his stand out. He’s also the heart and soul of the Lions’ defense.

“He’s a young man that comes with tremendous energy and a tremendous passion not just for the game of football but for Missouri Southern,” said Bradley. “We need more guys like him where it means more than just a football game. I mean he’s a guy that’s voted captain. He’s one of our big communicators.”

It’s why his teammates call him the juice guy.

“I like to have good energy and juice around the field. You know, rising water raises all ships. So I know if I raise the water, all the ships and players are gonna come up with me.”

As proud as he is to be Richard Jordan Sr. son, he wants for people to remember him for what he’s contributed to the Missouri Southern program.

“I just want to leave a footprint just like my dad did,” said Jordan. “Around the community, I always hear people talk about Richard Jordan Sr. and what my dad did, but like now, I hear more people talking about Richard Jordan Jr. I’m very appreciative once again and I know we still have a lot to do here at Southern.”

Richard said he will return to Southern next year for his senior season.