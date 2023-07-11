The Joplin Outlaws welcomed the Jefferson City Renegades to Joe Becker Stadium Tuesday night as the 2023 MINK League postseason draws closer.

Headed into the bottom of the 9th, the Outlaws trailed 8-6, but rallied to put up three runs after Crowder Roughrider Kolton Reynolds connected for the game-winning RBI-single to win it 9-8.

Reynolds also hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st that gave the Outlaws a 4-0 lead at the time.

Joplin remains in first of the MINK League South Division after the win and will next face Clarinda Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Joe Becker Stadium.