The Girard Trojans football team is prepping for a new campaign this season. They’re coming off a strong season making it to the 3A State Quarterfinals.

Girard would go 10-1 on the season in 2021. They’d start the year on a 10 game winning streak going 4-0 in the CNC and 5-0 in District Play.

Their lone loss would come from Holton in the Quarterfinals. Now it’s a new year for Head Coach Neal Philpot and the Trojans.

There’s a solid amount of returning talent for Girard including Senior Quarterback Luke Niggemann.

The team knows they can put together another successful season after the run they had last year. Philpot says they just need to control what they can control this season.

“Well I think it’s about, how we play, not who we play. I think we have to take care of business in practice. We kind a didn’t get through that a little bit last year. How are we preparing each day to put ourselves in the best position to win on a Friday night. You know, we’re gonna do what we do, you know we’re gonna prepare how we prepare and we can’t worry about some things we can’t control,” Philpot said, “We can control our attitude, we can control our effort. how we prepare, to be ready for Friday night and that’s kind of our MO as what we wanna get done. Control the things you can control and don’t worry so much about the things you can’t”.

Niggemann said the younger guys have been stepping up and buying in to what this program is doing.

“Yeah, we had a year last year I think, that’s pretty easy to build off of, you know we kind of try and kind of try to focus on ourselves you know, like we say. those younger guys are ready to step up and they wanna be a apart of what we got going on”, Niggemann said.

The Trojans open up their first game of the season by taking on the Columbus Titans. That game is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.