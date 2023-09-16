NEOSHO, MO – The Republic Tigers looked to spoil the fun facing off against the Neosho Wildcats in front of a homecoming crowd.

Wildcats quarterback Quenton Hughes got off to a strong start. The senior used his legs to pick up key first downs along with running back Denver Welch. The Wildcats struck first and took a 7-0 lead.

Despite the early score, it was all Republic shortly thereafter. The Tigers took the lead and never looked back winning 56-21.

Up next, the 0-4 Wildcats will host 1-3 Carthage on Friday, September 22nd.