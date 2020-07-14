Reports: Chiefs sign star defensive tackle Chris Jones to four-year deal

FILE – This is an Aug. 29, 2019, file photo showing Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones warming up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Kansas City Chiefs push to repeat as Super Bowl champions got a significant boost on Tuesday, with reports saying that the team has agreed to a four-year deal with standout defensive tackle Chris Jones. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Chiefs get it done with Chris Jones — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) July 14, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter echoed the development a short time later, meaning the Chiefs have retained practically all of the team’s key pieces from last year’s squad. This follows news from last week where the Chiefs locked up franchise cornerstone Patrick Mahomes for the next 12 years with a 10-year deal.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones earlier in the offseason, which would have earned the former Mississippi State bulldog more than $16 million this season. The four-year deal is reportedly worth $85 million, the teams had until Wednesday to reach a long-term agreement.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more throughout the afternoon.