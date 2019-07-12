Report: Thunder Trade Russell Westbrook to Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, March 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to trade eight-time all-star and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

According to the ESPN report, the Thunder are receiving nine-time all-star Chris Paul, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks, and draft pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Westbrook will reunite with former Oklahoma City teammate James Harden in Houston. In 2011-12, the two helped lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to Miami in five games.

The trade comes after the Thunder sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. That move signaled that Westbrook’s days with Oklahoma City could be numbered.

Westbrook, a two-time NBA scoring champion, averaged 22.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game last season.

The 30-year-old, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the Thunder, has four years and $170 million left on his contract, and will make $37.5 million next season.