According to multiple reports, The Athletic’s Shams Charania posted via Twitter Friday afternoon that, “NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season.”

The NBA is planning a Thursday vote of the Board of Governors — with an expectation that owners will approve Adam Silver’s recommendation on a format to re-start the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020

The NBA is also planning on bringing 20-22 teams back to play in Orlando.