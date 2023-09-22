JOPLIN, MO – In a battle of the birds, Joplin’s Quin Renfro returned to the football field for the first time since week one. Curtis Jasper’s squad battled hard against an undefeated Nixa team that proved to be tough to stop.

Nixa’s Nate Uber got going early, his quick pass to Spencer Ward allowed Nixa to get on the board first 7-0. Joplin, however, would respond.

Gooch utilized his star running back several times throughout the night. Renfro punched it in on the goal line, and was able to rush 20-plus yards for a touchdown to put Joplin within one point.

Nixa’s offense proved to be too much for Joplin in the end. The Eagles from Springfield would go on to win the game 35-27.

Joplin will travel to take on Republic next Friday at 7 p.m.