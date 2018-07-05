Renfro follows in Pattersons footsteps at NEO A&M

Before Dale Patterson took over as Athletic Director for NEO A&M, his coaching career in Miami began in 1995, leading to a football conference championship in 1998. Patterson did so right as NEO switched to a new conference and limited their out of state players to just five.

Coach Patterson showed the area and conference, that a roster of Sooners could be successful at a high leve. Once he returned to NEO in 2011 after seven seasons in Stillwater, Patterson won the conference regular season title again in 2012.

Being apart of NEO since 1965 as a player for Red Robertson, and reaching the pinnacle as AD, he now feels it is time to retire, with the athletics department in a great place.

So now steps in Joe Renfro as the Interim Athletic Director. Was brought to Miami in 2013 to be the Norsemen’s next head wrestling coach. That was also the first season they would have a wrestling program since 1993. Renfro did not only revamp the program, but put it on the map by winning three national championships in five years, including one this past season.

What Dale Patterson and Joe Renfro share is a strong work ethic and attitude that coincides with winning, and more importantly, the NEO tradition and culture.