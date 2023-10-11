CARTHAGE, MO – Since their 1-3 start, Carthage football has won four straight games coming into Friday’s matchup against Joplin. Tigers head coach Jon Guidie most recently lead the team to a 20-13 upset win against Webb City last week.

Despite the success, Guidie remains committed to making sure his group is focused.

“Our theme this week is get back to work,” Guidie said.

“Yes, we had a big win. Yes, we’re coming off of four straight wins. All we can do, however, is get back to work, and continue to build on the fundamentals that got us here.”

On facing Curtis Jasper’s Eagles, Guidie said the goal of Friday’s game is to be physical.

“We have to be really physical at the point of attack,” Guidie said. “We also have to be physical on each side of the line. We need to eliminate our mistakes and eliminate turnovers. If we control those facets of the game, we may have a chance.”

Ryan Phillips, a middle linebacker for Carthage, said he’s up for the challenge of facing Joplin.

“Joplin is a really good team, and it should be a great game,” Phillips said.

“All of the games we’ve played this year have been great, and they usually come down to the last minute. I think it’ll be a tight battle that I hope we can win.”

Carthage will face Joplin on Friday night at 7 p.m. from Junge Stadium.