FORT SCOTT, Ks — If you didn’t know, one of the premier freeride motocross events happens right in Southeast Kansas in Fort Scott consisting some of the top freeriders from around the world competing.

The event was hosted for the fourth straight year. The single-day competition brings together top freeriders from around the world.

Riders from all over the world got to showcase in front of fans, their biggest lines, tricks, and whips.

There were 10 riders which were split into two teams. The team captains were motocross legends Robbie Madison and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg.

On Team Maddo, riders consisted of; Tyler Bereman (13-time X Games medalist), Kohl Denney, Tom Parsons (seven-time X Games Medalist), Patrick Evans and Brian McCarty (X Games medalist).

For Team Twitch, the riders consisted of; Josh Hill, Julien Vanstippen, Vicki Golden ( four-time Red Bull Imagination rider), Guillem Navas (Spain’s leading freerider) and Christian Dresser.

We caught up with Bereman who is responsible for creating and putting the event together and the team competition format.

He talked about what makes Southeast Kansas and the Fort Scott community such a great place to come back too to host this event.

Tyler Bereman said, “”Yeah, I’ve said this every year that I’ve been to a lot of places around the world, fortunate enough to do that and ride my motorcycle in other countries and places. And something about coming back to Kansas. I love this place. Might be my favorite place in the world. There’s freedom, dirt roads and just everyone, the people around here are amazing. None of this would be possible without the E3 Ranch and E3 foundation and, their punch line. And what they do is to humbly serve others. Their mission is humbly serve others, and they’re humbly serving us with a lot of fun on our dirt bikes. And it wouldn’t be possible without them. So massive shout out to E3 Ranch and the town and community in Fort Scott. We’re stoked to be back here and never want to leave”.

The full show of Red Bull Imagination will air on ESPN2 on October 8 at 4:00pm-5:00pm EST (1:00pm-2:00pm PST).