KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs kick off training camp in St. Joseph this week, and thousands of fans plan to show up to see the team.

It comes as a new ranking serves as an apparent reality check for Chiefs Kingdom.

Betting.com describes itself as an online expert on sports betting. The site released a new ranking of the most dedicated NFL fans.

The analysis looked at the average capacity at home games, the average attendance at away games, merchandise sales, and love for the team on social media.

The Dallas Cowboys top the list with the highest rates in nearly all categories. The team’s average away game attendance is more than 70,000. The team’s 8 million Facebook followers also helped the team in the rankings.

The other most dedicated fans in the NFL are as follows, according to the ranking:

Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams

The Chiefs don’t make the list until No. 20.

The fanbase for the Chiefs AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, ranks as the least devoted in the NFL, according to the Betting.com ranking.

Chiefs Kingdom can have the last word when the team opens the 2022-23 NFL season in the loudest sports stadium on the planet. The home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is Sept. 15 against the Chargers.