QUAPAW, Ok. — With less than a month left before the end of 2023, one Quapaw Wildcat decided on where she will further her athletic career at the collegiate level.

Tuesday afternoon, Quapaw High School held a gathering for student athlete Maggie Smith signing to continue her athletic career at NEO A&M. Smith will compete in not just one but two sports, cheerleading and soccer. Now that’s not something you typically see in college sports.

From the ages of three and four, smith has been competing in both sports and now to finally sign on the dotted line is a surreal moment.

Maggie Smith said, “It’s really exciting. I mean, I didn’t think I was going to play in college. I mean, I always wanted to. But it’s really exciting. I didn’t plan on to sports at all. Here I am, NEO’s my hometown. Pretty much so. I mean, I’m close to home. I’m already on campus for concurrent, and they’re all super nice. So. Well, I mean, I’ve really always done cheer since I was four and I’ve always done soccer since I was three, so I just wanted to keep going with them. I didn’t want to not be able to do anything that I wanted to do.”