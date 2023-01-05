Thursday afternoon, a Quapaw Wildcat signed his letter of intent to play college football. That would be senior Jack Deringer as he signed on with Saint John’s University.

Deringer announced his commitment to play for the Johnnies back in December. They compete at the Division III level and in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

This past season, Deringer helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-2 season and to the second round of the Class A football playoffs in Oklahoma. He threw for over 2,800 yards and 39 touchdowns last year. Deringer would speak about his special day.

Jack Deringer said, “Pretty excited man, you know it’s a pretty good day. It just started, it honestly just started. I’ve been wanting this since I was seven years old so it’s nice, its exciting, but work just started. They contend for a national championship every single year and they have a great business program, I want to go into business. I’m ready to get started and let’s win a national championship.”