QUAPAW, OK — Over in a Quapaw, Annie Chuckluck singed on the dotted line to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level.

She signed to play softball at Independence Community College.

Chuckluck started her softball journey at the age of three and now that she finds herself going to college for softball, it’s a dream come true.

We spoke to Chuckluck about how much this day means to her to have a great support system and why she chose Independence.

Annie Chuckluck said, “It means a lot because I’ve been playing since I was three years old and I just love the sport and I just I’m glad I had the opportunity to go to the next level. Family and friends are just a big part of everything, and they support me the most. Mainly my family. Like they’re on my back. All the time. Like, are the biggest people. I look up to them every day and they mean a lot to me. I went there a couple of years ago to watch a basketball game, actually, and I just loved the school then and I like how small it is and coming from a small school now. So that was like it. I want to kind of stay in a small school.”