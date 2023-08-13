QUAPAW, Ok. — The Quapaw Wildcats are coming off a historic 10-2 season, and the Wildcats have some unfinished business heading into the 2023 season.

Quapaw lost some big contributions to the team on the offensive side of the ball with the departure of All-Star quarterback Jackson Deringer, and wide receivers Seth Stand-Johnston and Peyton Shapp. But, the Wildcats have some big pieces returning this season on offense. Senior wide receiver Zane Stand led the Wildcats offense last season with over a thousand receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Stand will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball this season in junior Jaxon Myrick calling the shots.

Zane Stand mentioned, “Coming back, being a senior is sad, but being back with Marcel is and being back on the field and the locker room having a good time. But once we step on that field, we are we’re all ready to go. We’re all locked in.”

Defensively, junior linebacker Caiden Porter will control the middle of the defense from the middle linebacker position as he logged 130 tackles last season. Also, senior defensive tackle Kolton Harris will lead the defensive line with his tenacious nature to force fumbles.

The Wildcats have a new face as head coach well sort of, Jake Manning is in his first year as head coach of the Wildcats this season. After a second-round exit in the Class A playoffs, Quapaw has some unfinished business and using last season’s as motivation for this season.

Coach Jake Manning said, “Success breeds success. You know, as you said, they had that taste of that last year going into making the second round. Kind of got left with a bitter taste in our mouths during that ballgame. They’re looking to rebound off that well. And I think that’s kind of motivating them right now.”

Kolton Harris says, “Oh, yeah, That was a tough loss last year. Really cold game. Miserable. But I mean, we’re hoping to come out this year, maybe get a couple of home playoff games, go on the road and make a difference in the playoffs. Leave something to remember for our school.”