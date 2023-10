QUAPAW, Ok — The Wildcats hosted the Ketchum Warriors tonight looking to get their second straight win.

Austin Lake had a big game, scoring two touchdowns in the first half to make it 12-0.

They cruised in the second half holding Ketchum to only six points. Quapaw went on to defeat the Warriors 18-6.

Quapaw improves to 6-2 on the season. They will be on the road to take on Wyandotte (7-1) next Friday night.