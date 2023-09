QUAPAW– The Colcord Hornets made the trip to take on the Quapaw Wildcats.

The Hornets jumped out to an early lead and never lost it. They went on to defeat Quapaw, 46-13.

Quapaw drops to 3-1 on the year. The Hornets improve to 3-1.

Next up for Quapaw, they will be on the road to face Commerce (2-2) next Friday night.