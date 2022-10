Quapaw opens this one up after Kyle Forbis gets into the end zone for the score, they lead 6-0.

Fairland would answer back after Carson Schertz is able to fall into the end zone for the score, game is tied at 6-6.

Next quarter, Cats on the 2-yard line, and Zane Stand manages to get to the outside and run it in for 6, Cats lead 14-6.

Quapaw runs away late in this one, 44-21.