COMMERCE, OK — In a strong performance on the road, Quapaw got the best of Commerce on Friday night.

The Wildcats got off to a 20-0 start early on in the second quarter, but the Tigers of Commerce came storming back to make it a one score game.

Despite the comeback though, Quapaw’s eight point lead held for a 20-12 win.

Quapaw moves to 4-1 on the year, and will take on Fairland next Thursday. Commerce moves to 2-3 on the year, and will host Colcord next Friday.