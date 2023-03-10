DULUTH, Mn. — The Pitt State Gorillas would face fellow MIAA opponent Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the NCAA Div. II Tournament.

The Gorillas pulled off a dominant win against the Lopers with a big 74-54 victory to advance to the Central Regional semifinals. The Gorillas were led by Grace Pyle with a career and game high of 30 points on 6-10 shooting from behind the arc. 23 of those points came in the first half. Pyle also scored the first 16 points for Pitt State. Karenna Gerber had 15 points and nine rebounds on the day.

Grace Pyle said, “My team and the community won after what had happened the last time we played Kearney and I just felt like, internally, I had to show up and give my best effort today, and the ball went in for me. I definitely think last week we got the curse of, ‘It’s hard to beat a team three times,’ and you know today I think that curse still stands.”

Pitt State will play a familiar team, their rival, the Missouri Southern Lions for the fourth time this season. That game will be Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m in Duluth.