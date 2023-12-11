PITTSBURG, KS — This week Pitt State saw two basketball players sweep the MIAA Basketball Players of the Week Honors!

Pitt State’s Grace Pyle was named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week! On the men’s side, Max Alexander was named the MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week!

Pitt State Junior Guard Grace Pyle–

Pyle earned the honors after averaging 29.0 points, 8 rebounds, 4.5 made 3PG and 2.5 assists per game. She led the way in Pitt State’s victories over UCO (75-66) and Newman (92-43).

Pyle has a record-setting day against UCO on Saturday where she finished with 41 points on 1-for-23 shooting including 8-for-13 from three-points range.

Against Newman, Pyle logged her 4th double-double of her career while finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Highlights from Grace Pyle’s 41-points performance vs UCO on Saturday

Pitt State Sophomore Guard Max Alexander–

Alexander had a big week for the Gorillas averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games this week. He helped lead Pitt State to wins over Newman (82-66) and a massive upset over #3 UCO (75-66).

In that upset game over UCO, Alexander scored 24 points with 5 assists and also played all 40 minutes.

Against Newman, he added 29 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals in their victory.

Currently right now in the MIAA, Alexander leads the MIAA in scoring averaging 22.1 points per game.

Highlights of Alexander’s 24-points performance against #3 Central Oklahoma